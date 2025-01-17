Follow us on:

Flowers Foods, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 24.6% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Flowers Foods, Inc. with ticker code (FLO) have now 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $30.00 and $20.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $23.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at $19.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $21.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to $22.63. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 4.05B. The stock price is currently at: $19.24 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,049,021,121 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.88, revenue per share of $24.26 and a 6.8% return on assets.

Flowers Foods, Inc. is a producer of packaged bakery foods in the United States (US). The Company operates bakeries across the country that produces a range of bakery products. Its principal products include bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas and are sold under a range of brand names, including Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and Mrs. Freshley’s. The Company sells packaged bakery products to wholesale distributors for ultimate sale to a range of food outlets. It sells packaged snack cakes primarily to customers distributing the product nationwide through multiple channels of distribution, including mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets and convenience stores. The Company’s brands and products are sold through various channels throughout the US. These channels include supermarkets, drugstores, mass merchandisers, discount stores, club stores, convenience stores, thrift outlet stores, and foodservice, among others.

