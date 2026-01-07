Follow us on:

Expanse Studios enters Croatian market through launch with Vegas.hr

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Expanse Studios, the game development division of Golden Matrix Group, has launched its certified portfolio in Croatia through a new agreement with licensed operator Vegas.hr. This partnership gives the company immediate access to a regulated European market and places its titles in front of Croatian players via one of the country’s most established online casino platforms.

The rollout includes a range of certified games such as Super Heli, Wild Icy Fruits, Titan Roulette and Wild White Whale, all of which are now live on the Vegas.hr platform. These titles are part of a wider suite of proprietary content built for regulated markets, covering slots, crash games and table formats. Expanse secured certification from the Croatian Ministry of Finance earlier in 2025 and has since expanded its approved game list to fifteen titles, allowing for a deeper and more flexible launch.

This launch is part of a broader push by Expanse Studios to increase its presence across regulated markets in Europe. In recent months, the company has expanded into other territories including Romania and Sweden, and secured distribution deals with operators in Central and Southeast Europe.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

Latest Company News

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Expanse Studios enters Croatian market through launch with Vegas.hr

Expanse Studios launches its certified portfolio with Vegas.hr, marking its official entry into Croatia’s regulated online casino market.
Golden Matrix Group Inc

Regulatory approval opens door in Eastern Europe

Expanse Studios secures a Romanian B2B gaming licence, signalling a decisive step in its regulated European expansion strategy.
Golden Matrix Group Inc

Positioning content where regulation favours scale

Golden Matrix is embedding its gaming content into regulated platforms across Europe, signalling a pivot from consumer gambling to scalable B2B distribution.
Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix appoints William Scott as interim CEO as leadership transition begins

Golden Matrix Group has outlined a leadership change with Brian Goodman set to leave the CEO role on 12 December 2025. Chairman William Scott will become interim CEO and lead the search for a permanent successor.
Zoran Milošević Secrets of Investing

Meridianbet The Path to NASDAQ, How a Regional Operator Built Institutional-Grade Strength and Won Global Investor Confidence

Meridianbet’s rise from regional operator to NASDAQ listing reveals how financial discipline and global expansion attracted major institutional investors during its development
Golden Matrix Group Inc

Golden Matrix ushers in new era with interim CEO at the helm

Golden Matrix signals a strategic shift as it appoints a new interim CEO and prepares to scale with sharper operational focus.

