Expanse Studios enters Croatian market through launch with Vegas.hr

Expanse Studios, the game development division of Golden Matrix Group, has launched its certified portfolio in Croatia through a new agreement with licensed operator Vegas.hr. This partnership gives the company immediate access to a regulated European market and places its titles in front of Croatian players via one of the country’s most established online casino platforms.

The rollout includes a range of certified games such as Super Heli, Wild Icy Fruits, Titan Roulette and Wild White Whale, all of which are now live on the Vegas.hr platform. These titles are part of a wider suite of proprietary content built for regulated markets, covering slots, crash games and table formats. Expanse secured certification from the Croatian Ministry of Finance earlier in 2025 and has since expanded its approved game list to fifteen titles, allowing for a deeper and more flexible launch.

This launch is part of a broader push by Expanse Studios to increase its presence across regulated markets in Europe. In recent months, the company has expanded into other territories including Romania and Sweden, and secured distribution deals with operators in Central and Southeast Europe.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.