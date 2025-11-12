Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Golden Matrix shifts into profit while tightening guidance and cutting debt

Golden Matrix Group Inc

In Q3 2025, Golden Matrix reported US $47.3 million in revenue, up 15% year-on-year. Gross profit rose to US $26.4 million, with a margin of just over 56%. The company returned to profitability with a net income of US $0.4 million, compared to a US $3.3 million loss a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA came in at US $5.7 million, up 32% from the prior year.

Margins are improving, costs are under control, and the shift to profit marks a key milestone. The business has shown it can scale without losing grip on fundamentals. At this stage, the margin improvement is likely driven by stronger unit economics across its platform, higher spend per user, better retention, or more efficient acquisition.

Guidance for full-year 2025 has been tightened to between US $186 and US $187 million in revenue, reflecting year-on-year growth of 23–24%. Fourth-quarter expectations sit between US $52.7 and US $53.7 million, which would be around 15–17% above the same quarter last year. Debt has also come down. The company reports cash of US $22 million and net leverage at 1.2× adjusted EBITDA. This suggests improved financial flexibility without needing to raise further capital.

Golden Matrix now appears to be moving from speculative growth to controlled expansion. Profit has returned, costs are down, and guidance is more focused.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix returns to profit with 15% revenue growth in Q3 2025

Golden Matrix, a global developer and operator of online gaming platforms, reported Q3 2025 revenue of $47.3 million, up 15% year-on-year, driven by growth in online casino and raffle operations.
Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix insider Aleksandar Milovanović reports conversion of $500,000 post-closing cash consideration into common stock

Golden Matrix announced that insider Aleksandar Milovanović has converted $500,000 of post-closing cash consideration into common stock under the MeridianBet acquisition agreement.
Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix reports record August revenue of $17.8m, up 18% year-on-year

Golden Matrix posted record August revenues of $17.8m, up 18% from last year, with July revenues also rising 24% to $15.7m. Strong performance came from Meridianbet’s sports betting and RKings’ tournaments, positioning the group for record Q3 results.
Golden Matrix Group

Spotlight on Golden Matrix’s (GMGI) Raffle Powerhouses: RKings & Classics for a Cause

Discover how Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) is transforming the gaming landscape with innovative raffle models, driving growth and engagement in FY2024.
Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix posts record 2024 results with 63% revenue growth

Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI) reports record growth for FY 2024, achieving 63% revenue increase, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and AI advancements.
Golden Matrix Group

Meridianbet Strengthens African Footprint with Nigerian Expansion in $2 Billion Betting Market

As Meridianbet continues to scale its operations in Nigeria, it is well-positioned to redefine the gaming experience

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple