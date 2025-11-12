Golden Matrix shifts into profit while tightening guidance and cutting debt

In Q3 2025, Golden Matrix reported US $47.3 million in revenue, up 15% year-on-year. Gross profit rose to US $26.4 million, with a margin of just over 56%. The company returned to profitability with a net income of US $0.4 million, compared to a US $3.3 million loss a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA came in at US $5.7 million, up 32% from the prior year.

Margins are improving, costs are under control, and the shift to profit marks a key milestone. The business has shown it can scale without losing grip on fundamentals. At this stage, the margin improvement is likely driven by stronger unit economics across its platform, higher spend per user, better retention, or more efficient acquisition.

Guidance for full-year 2025 has been tightened to between US $186 and US $187 million in revenue, reflecting year-on-year growth of 23–24%. Fourth-quarter expectations sit between US $52.7 and US $53.7 million, which would be around 15–17% above the same quarter last year. Debt has also come down. The company reports cash of US $22 million and net leverage at 1.2× adjusted EBITDA. This suggests improved financial flexibility without needing to raise further capital.

Golden Matrix now appears to be moving from speculative growth to controlled expansion. Profit has returned, costs are down, and guidance is more focused.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.