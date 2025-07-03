Follow us on:

European stocks reflect renewed trade confidence

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European equity markets are quietly registering a shift in investor sentiment, as easing trade tensions and fresh multilateral negotiations inject a sense of cautious optimism. Both the STOXX 600 and regional benchmarks edged higher, propelled by a renewed sense of momentum that feels more strategic than speculative.

A prominent catalyst has been the recent US–Vietnam trade pact, ahead of the looming tariff deadline. The deal brings a notable reduction on select Vietnamese exports and throws open the door to new buying opportunities, subtly reshaping global supply chains. Alongside this agreement, Washington has lifted export restrictions affecting chip-design software and ethane shipments to China, further improving market sentiment.

Sector leadership underscores this optimism: insurance and financial stocks outperformed, while heavyweights in industrials and semiconductors recorded steady gains on expectations of restored trade flows with Chinese partners. Renewable energy names continued their ascent, echoing momentum from favourable policy signals and a more supportive trade backdrop. In the UK, the FTSE 100 recovered after leadership reaffirmed continuity in fiscal management, a reminder of how political clarity can swiftly reset valuations.

Still, investor caution remains evident across Asia, where markets tread carefully in anticipation of critical US payroll data. While US indices continue to flirt with record highs, buoyed by a softer tone on trade, Asia appears more measured, reflecting uncertainties over the Federal Reserve’s next steps.

This nuanced dynamic is highlighted by an uptick in flows towards Europe. Growing concerns around unpredictable US policy moves have prompted a redirection of capital into European equities, particularly in sectors seen as structurally resilient, hydrogen, infrastructure, and defence. Inflows into European equity funds have accelerated markedly this year, with foreign investment into Germany alone doubling over a two-year period.

Looking ahead, the market narrative hinges on delivering a balance between optimism over trade deals and vigilance around macroeconomic data. Investors remain alert to upcoming payroll figures in the US, which could sway expectations on central bank policy, a factor that remains pivotal for equity valuations.

European markets are benefiting from a strategic pivot in trade dynamics and capital flows, supported by multilateral deals and reduced regulatory frictions. The STOXX 600’s recent moves reflect more than fleeting relief, they signal a deeper reallocation anchored in relative policy and political stability. For long-term investors, Europe now presents a fertile ground where structural reforms, fiscal clarity, and global trade realignments are creating durable positioning opportunities.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

