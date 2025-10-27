Follow us on:

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust reports outperformance in September (JEDT)

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Plc (LON:JEDT) published its latest factsheet for September 2025.

Month in review

As of 30/09/2025

  • The trust outperformed the benchmark over the month.
  • At a sector level, positive contributors to relative returns included stock selection in construction & materials and oil, gas & coal. On the other hand, detractors included stock selection in aerospace & defence and technology hardware & equipment.
  • At a stock level, an overweight position in Tecnicas Reunidas, an engineering and construction company in the oil & gas sector, contributed to performance over the month given a strong demand outlook and an increase in services contracts which will support earnings. The company also recently increased guidance.
  • An overweight position in Puuilo, the Finnish discount retailer, contributed to performance over the month given the release of strong results that supported management in increasing their medium-term guidance.
  • An underweight position in RENK, a drivetrain components provider involved in defence applications, detracted from performance over the month as defence-exposed names performed strongly.
  • An overweight position in Cairn Homes, the Irish housebuilder, detracted from performance over the month due to profit taking. We believe that operational performance remains strong.

Looking ahead

As of 30/09/2025

  • The rise in military expenditures across Europe, along with substantial financial backing in Germany, is expected to enhance economic growth in the euro area during 2025 and 2026.
  • The Eurozone’s inflation rate aligns with ECB targets, but ongoing US trade policy concerns and new tariffs may weigh on business confidence and growth prospects.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc[GB_EN][23_10_2025] (1)Download

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

