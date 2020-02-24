EQTEC plc Upgrade Contract with University of Extremadura

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT), the technology solution company for waste gasification to energy projects, has announced that the Group has been awarded a contract for the upgrade of the existing syngas research and development facility at the University of Extremadura in Badajoz, Spain.

The award of the Upgrade Contract follows a successful funding application by the University to the European Regional Development Fund to secure funding for the testing of the production of biofuels from syngas using a Fisher-Tropsch process and unit. Installation of a Fisher-Tropsch unit will allow the production of sustainable biofuels utilising the high quality syngas produced from EQTEC’s advanced gasification process, which has been used at the Facility since 2010.

Pursuant to the Upgrade Contract, EQTEC is responsible for purchasing, installing, commissioning and startup of the Fischer-Tropsch unit, for which it has secured short-term project level financing from CAIXA Bank in Spain. The installation of the Fischer-Tropsch unit, along with sign off from the University, is anticipated to be completed in Q3 2020. On completion, the University will reimburse EQTEC out of the ERDF funding.

The Fischer-Tropsch process is a catalytic chemical reaction in which compounds in syngas are converted into liquid transportation fuels. Following completion of this upgrade, EQTEC will have the ability to carry out tests with a variety of biomass and waste feedstocks, which will be processed into a clean syngas and then into sustainable biofuels such as biodiesel and other transportation fuels.

The University of Extremadura was founded in 1973. EQTEC has been collaborating with Dr. Juan Félix González, from the School of Industrial Engineering, since 2007, in the research of breakthrough technologies in renewable energy and alternative fuels.

Dr. Yoel Aleman, Chief Technology Officer of EQTEC plc, commented: “Our continuous work with universities and technology research centres is a testament of our ambition to remain a technology thought leader in our sector and our desire to continue to develop our technology for wider applications. Having access to the testing Facility, where we could use the pure syngas produced from our advanced gasification technology to produce biofuels, should assist in validating to all future stakeholders the quality of our process and the versatility of application of our technology.”

Dr. Juan Félix González González, Professor of the School of Industrial Engineering of the University of Extremadura, commented: “We have been working with Yoel Aleman and the engineering team at EQTEC for a number of years now. We believe that their depth of knowledge and technical capabilities are second to none and that they have developed a technology that it is unrivalled in its versatility and reliability. We continue to endorse them to any player in the sector looking for a knowledgeable team, with technical expertise that can be applied to the most complex projects.”

