EastGroup Properties, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 20.8% Upside Potential

EastGroup Properties, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EGP) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $220.00 and $179.00 and has a mean target at $194.80. Given that the stocks previous close was at $161.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $167.50 and the 200 day moving average is $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of 8.13B. The stock price is currently at: $164.30 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,823,661,992 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.88, revenue per share of $13.09 and a 3.45% return on assets.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an internally managed equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, primarily in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The Company owns 487 industrial properties and one office building in 11 states. Its portfolio includes development projects and value-add properties in lease-up and under construction, included approximately 56.0 million square feet consisting of 449 business distribution properties containing 51.2 million square feet. The Company also includes 14 bulk distribution properties containing 3.8 million square feet, and 25 business service properties containing 1.0 million square feet (which includes one office building).