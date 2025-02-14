EastGroup Properties, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 8.6% Upside Potential

EastGroup Properties, Inc. with ticker code (EGP) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $218.00 and $168.00 and has a mean target at $194.20. Given that the stocks previous close was at $178.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.6%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $167.03 and the 200 day MA is $173.88. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.39B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $180.42 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,191,179,053 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 38.8, revenue per share of $13.09 and a 3.45% return on assets.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an internally managed equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, primarily in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The Company owns 487 industrial properties and one office building in 11 states. Its portfolio includes development projects and value-add properties in lease-up and under construction, included approximately 56.0 million square feet consisting of 449 business distribution properties containing 51.2 million square feet. The Company also includes 14 bulk distribution properties containing 3.8 million square feet, and 25 business service properties containing 1.0 million square feet (which includes one office building).