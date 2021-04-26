DWF Group agrees exclusive associations with Eldan Law and Thomson Wilks

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF), the global provider of integrated legal and business services, has announced that it has agreed exclusive associations with the Singaporean law firm, Eldan Law and the South African law firm, Thomson Wilks.

Eldan Law was founded in 2010 as a boutique disputes resolution firm. It has since grown quickly into a full-service firm with expertise across a range of practice areas including commercial litigation, international arbitration, corporate real estate, intellectual property and corporate transactions. Eldan Law is among the 25 largest local law firms in Singapore. It has 17 partners, including its three Founding Partners- Daniel Koh, Edwin Lee and Lawrence Tan.

Thomson Wilks is an innovative full-service law firm with offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. It specialises in practice areas including dispute resolution & litigation, and corporate & commercial. Led by CEO Stephen Thomson, it has a total of nine directors, seven associates and twenty-eight consultants. DWF in France (formally Heenan Paris) and Thomson Wilks have been informally working together since January 2016. This new association arrangement marks the next step in terms of collaboration between the firms with exclusivity across their respective locations.

Daniel Koh, Joint Managing Partner at Eldan Law, said, “Eldan Law is excited and honoured to embark on its second decade of growth with this new association with DWF. This association with an excellent progressive provider of integrated legal and business services, which has an extensive global reach, is in line with supporting our clients’ increasing needs for legal services beyond our shores.”

Stephen Thomson, Director at Thomson Wilks, said, “Thomson Wilks has enjoyed a long-standing working relationship first with Heenan Paris and thereafter DWF. The natural progression to a formal association with DWF is an exciting and welcome development. DWF is an incredibly innovative organisation and this association aligns perfectly with our own innovative approach. We are proud to be a part of introducing DWF to South Africa.”