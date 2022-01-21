DWF appointed to the NHS Resolution Legal Services Panel

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) will provide services under Lot 1 of the framework agreement. The agreement will run from 1 March 2022 for a minimum period of three years and accounts for total annual legal services expenditure of c.£188m.

The appointment will see DWF provide legal services to support the resolution of clinical and non-clinical liability claims.

Glyn Jones, head of the insurance practice at DWF, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to the NHS Resolution’s legal services panel. This is our first appointment to this panel and we look forward to establishing our relationship with this new client, delivering our recognised high quality and innovative approach to proactively resolving claims in support of NHS Resolution’s strategic aims and providing value for money for the taxpayer.”

Today’s news follows the announcement in December that DWF had been appointed as a supplier on the UK Government’s Crown Commercial Services legal services panel.