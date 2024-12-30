Follow us on:

Duke Capital reports 4% YOY revenue growth in Q3, with strong market position

Duke Capital plc
Duke Capital Limited (LON: DUKE), a leading provider of hybrid capital solutions for SME business owners in Europe and North America, has provided guidance on its trading for the third quarter of the financial year ending 31 March 2025, being the three months ended 31 December 2024.

Trading Update

Based on current trading, Duke expects to achieve recurring* cash revenue of £6.5 million in Q3 FY25. This represents a 4% year-on-year increase on Q3 FY24 (£6.3 million) and an increase on the prior quarter, Q2 FY25, which saw the Company deliver record recurring cash revenue of £6.4 million.

Overview of quarterly revenue growth:

 Recurring Cash Revenue*Total Cash Revenue**
Q2 FY24£6.2 million£6.2 million
Q3 FY24£6.3 million£6.3 million
Q4 FY24£5.8 million£10.2 million
Q1 FY25£6.3 million£6.8 million
Q2 FY25£6.4 million£6.8 million

* Recurring cash revenue excludes exit premium receipts and cash gains from equity sales

** Total cash revenue is monthly cash distributions from Duke’s partners plus exit premium receipts and cash gains from equity sales

Other Highlights

·        In December, Duke completed a £23.5 million fundraise to support portfolio M&A and progress Duke’s third party, non-dilutive funding strategy to accelerate scale

·        Significant progress made in the search for third-party capital partner to support Duke through its next phase of growth

Neil Johnson, CEO of Duke Capital, said:

“We are pleased to report that despite the ongoing uncertainties in the UK markets, we continue to deliver revenue growth, with Q3 FY25 on course to continue our trend of delivering increasing quarterly revenues. This performance underpins our stable dividend which at the current share price, represents an approximate 9% yield. With a strong balance sheet in place following our recent fundraise, we are well positioned to support a range of growth opportunities within our existing portfolio which are expected to be accretive to Duke in the future.”

Hardman & Co

