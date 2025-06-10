UK SMEs poised for growth as recession fears ease

As the UK economy shows signs of stabilisation, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are preparing for a new phase of expansion. Recent trends indicate a surge in demand for business loans, particularly those exceeding £100,000, as confidence returns to the market and recession anxieties subside.

UK finance brokers are reporting a notable uptick in SME interest for larger loans. This shift is attributed to growing optimism about the economic outlook, with many business owners now ready to invest in growth and innovation. The easing of recession fears has encouraged SMEs to seek the capital needed for expansion, equipment upgrades, and strategic hires.

The appetite for growth is especially evident in specialist sectors such as healthcare. For example, a leading care provider in the South West and Wales recently secured additional funding from Duke Capital, enabling further expansion of its services. This move highlights the increasing willingness of investors to back businesses with strong growth potential and a clear social impact.

The renewed confidence among SMEs is not only a positive sign for individual businesses but also for the wider UK economy. Increased borrowing and investment can stimulate job creation, boost productivity, and support regional development. Financial institutions, recognising these opportunities, are tailoring their offerings to meet the evolving needs of the SME sector.

With fears of a recession receding, UK SMEs are poised to play a pivotal role in driving the next phase of economic growth. As access to funding improves and investor interest remains strong, the stage is set for a period of robust business activity and innovation across the country.

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE), formerly Duke Royalty Limited, is a Guernsey-based provider of hybrid capital solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) business owners in the United Kingdom, Europe and North America, combining the features of both equity and debt.