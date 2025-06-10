Follow us on:

UK SMEs poised for growth as recession fears ease

Duke Capital plc

As the UK economy shows signs of stabilisation, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are preparing for a new phase of expansion. Recent trends indicate a surge in demand for business loans, particularly those exceeding £100,000, as confidence returns to the market and recession anxieties subside.

UK finance brokers are reporting a notable uptick in SME interest for larger loans. This shift is attributed to growing optimism about the economic outlook, with many business owners now ready to invest in growth and innovation. The easing of recession fears has encouraged SMEs to seek the capital needed for expansion, equipment upgrades, and strategic hires.

The appetite for growth is especially evident in specialist sectors such as healthcare. For example, a leading care provider in the South West and Wales recently secured additional funding from Duke Capital, enabling further expansion of its services. This move highlights the increasing willingness of investors to back businesses with strong growth potential and a clear social impact.

The renewed confidence among SMEs is not only a positive sign for individual businesses but also for the wider UK economy. Increased borrowing and investment can stimulate job creation, boost productivity, and support regional development. Financial institutions, recognising these opportunities, are tailoring their offerings to meet the evolving needs of the SME sector.

With fears of a recession receding, UK SMEs are poised to play a pivotal role in driving the next phase of economic growth. As access to funding improves and investor interest remains strong, the stage is set for a period of robust business activity and innovation across the country.

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE), formerly Duke Royalty Limited, is a Guernsey-based provider of hybrid capital solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) business owners in the United Kingdom, Europe and North America, combining the features of both equity and debt.

Latest Company News

Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital backs Tristone’s Serenity acquisition

Duke Capital Limited has announced a £2m follow-on investment in Tristone Healthcare, enhancing its growth strategy in the social care sector across Europe and North America.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital boosts its investment into New Path Fire and Security

Duke Capital Limited announces a £3.3m investment in New Path Fire and Security, expanding its services in the fire and security sector and strengthening growth strategies.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital on track to achieve a solid YOY increase in recurring cash revenues

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) anticipates £6.5 million in recurring cash revenue for Q4 FY25, reflecting a robust 12% year-on-year growth amid economic challenges.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital declares interim dividend of 0.70 pence per share

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) announces a 0.70 pence interim dividend for Q4 2025, with key dates for investors outlined in this update.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital supports BPVA’s latest acquisition with £1.9 million follow-on investment

Duke Capital Ltd (LON:DUKE) boosts its investment in BPVA with a £1.9M follow-on funding, aiding BPVA's strategic acquisition of Pinta Crew, an Irish consultancy.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital reports 4% YOY revenue growth in Q3, with strong market position

Duke Capital Limited (LON: DUKE) anticipates a 4% YoY rise in Q3 FY25 revenue to £6.5 million, echoing its sustained growth momentum.

