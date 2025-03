Duke Capital declares interim dividend of 0.70 pence per share

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE), a leading provider of hybrid capital solutions for SME business owners in Europe and North America, has announced that the Board has approved an interim dividend of 0.70 pence (sterling) per share in respect of the fourth quarter of Duke’s financial year.

The ex-dividend date is 27 March 2025, the record date is 28 March 2025 and the payment date is 14 April 2025.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.