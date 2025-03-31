Duke Capital on track to achieve a solid YOY increase in recurring cash revenues

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE), a leading provider of hybrid capital solutions for SME business owners in Europe and North America, has provided guidance on its trading for the fourth quarter of the financial year ending 31 March 2025.

Trading Update

Based on current trading, Duke expects to achieve recurring cash revenue* of £6.5 million in Q4 FY25. This represents a 12% year-on-year increase on Q4 FY24 (£5.8 million) and equal to the prior quarter, Q3 FY25, which saw the Company deliver recurring cash revenue of £6.5 million.

Overview of quarterly revenue growth:

Recurring Cash Revenue* Total Cash Revenue** Q3 FY24 £6.3 million £6.3 million Q4 FY24 £5.8 million £10.2 million Q1 FY25 £6.3 million £6.8 million Q2 FY25 £6.4 million £6.8 million Q3 FY25 £6.5 million £6.5 million

* Recurring cash revenue excludes exit premium receipts and cash gains from equity sales

** Total cash revenue is monthly cash distributions from Duke’s partners plus exit premium receipts and cash gains from equity sales

Operational Update

In February, Duke completed a £1.9 million follow-on investment into BPVA (Ireland) Limited to facilitate the acquisition of Pinta Crew Limited, an Irish consultancy business specialising in helping Irish and international organisations optimise their people, processes and resources.

Neil Johnson, CEO of Duke Capital, said: “Despite the UK’s stickier inflationary pressures, we are pleased to report that we are on track to achieve a solid year-on-year increase in recurring cash revenues for Q4 FY25. This performance reflects the strength of our business model in navigating challenging market conditions, while our follow-on investment in BPVA underscores our commitment to supporting our portfolio. With a strong balance sheet, we are confident we can deliver long-term, sustainable value for shareholders.”

