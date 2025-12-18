Drax locks in a new future for its power station

Drax has secured a new contract with the UK Government that will allow its biomass units to remain operational into the early 2030s. This removes a major overhang, replacing uncertainty with a stable and clearly defined role: providing flexible, dispatchable power to support a grid increasingly dominated by intermittent renewables.

Rather than running full tilt, the station will scale output up and down depending on system demand. This contract structure reflects a wider shift in the energy market, from baseload to flexibility, and positions Drax to meet that need on commercially agreed terms.

At the same time, the agreement embeds stricter sustainability rules around biomass sourcing and verification. These changes bring the operation in line with evolving regulatory expectations and aim to address past scrutiny, removing potential friction around ESG positioning. The company appears confident in its ability to meet these enhanced criteria within its existing supply chain and operational setup.

