Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Drax locks in a new future for its power station

Drax Group plc

Drax has secured a new contract with the UK Government that will allow its biomass units to remain operational into the early 2030s. This removes a major overhang, replacing uncertainty with a stable and clearly defined role: providing flexible, dispatchable power to support a grid increasingly dominated by intermittent renewables.

Rather than running full tilt, the station will scale output up and down depending on system demand. This contract structure reflects a wider shift in the energy market, from baseload to flexibility, and positions Drax to meet that need on commercially agreed terms.

At the same time, the agreement embeds stricter sustainability rules around biomass sourcing and verification. These changes bring the operation in line with evolving regulatory expectations and aim to address past scrutiny, removing potential friction around ESG positioning. The company appears confident in its ability to meet these enhanced criteria within its existing supply chain and operational setup.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Drax Group plc

Drax locks in a new future for its power station

A new contract repositions Drax as a strategic flex provider to the UK grid, while preserving future options in carbon capture and digital infrastructure.
Drax Group plc

Drax expects strong 2025 results as FlexGen and data centre plans advance

Drax reports a solid trading performance and now expects full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be near the top end of market estimates.
Drax Group plc

Biomass resets the baseline for UK power reliability

Biomass just delivered a record share of UK electricity, highlighting its rising role as a stabiliser in a weather-dependent grid.
Drax Group plc

Controlled burning gains traction as a land management tool with ecological upside

Prescribed burning is becoming a standard tool for protecting forestry assets and restoring high-value wildlife habitat across the US Southeast.
Drax Group

Drax Group Executes Further Share Buyback as Part of Capital Allocation Strategy

Drax Group (LON:DRX) continues its share buyback programme, purchasing 77,199 shares as part of its capital allocation strategy.
Drax Group plc

Drax is backing alternative education in Selby

Drax’s investment in a local education centre is a calculated step toward long-term community alignment near its flagship power station.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple