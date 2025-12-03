Follow us on:

Controlled burning gains traction as a land management tool with ecological upside

Decades of fire suppression in key forest regions of the US have left many landscapes overgrown, less biodiverse and more vulnerable to severe wildfires. In response, landowners and conservation organisations are scaling up the use of prescribed burning to reintroduce natural fire cycles under tightly managed conditions. These burns are planned interventions aimed at restoring native habitat structure and reducing wildfire risk.

The target areas are often pine-dominated forests and savannahs that historically relied on regular, low-intensity fires. Without fire, invasive plant species have taken hold and dense undergrowth has eliminated the open ground layer required by many native birds and small mammals. Prescribed burning directly addresses this by clearing out non-native growth, improving light penetration and allowing native plant communities to recover.

For commercial landholders and forestry operators, there are direct benefits. Reducing fuel loads through controlled burns lowers the risk of large, high-cost wildfires. It also improves the long-term productivity and ecological resilience of forest assets. In regions where biomass sourcing is part of the supply chain, prescribed fire supports the maintenance of sustainable feedstock areas and keeps invasive species from undermining forest health.

