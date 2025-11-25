Drax Group Executes Further Share Buyback as Part of Capital Allocation Strategy

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has confirmed the latest tranche of its ongoing share buyback programme, acquiring 77,199 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange on 24 November 2025. The purchases were executed by J.P. Morgan Securities plc, acting on behalf of Drax Group, with share prices ranging from 709.5p to 720.5p, and a volume-weighted average price of 716.6672p.

This activity follows the company’s announcement on 31 July 2025 to initiate a structured share repurchase plan, reflecting its broader capital allocation strategy aimed at enhancing shareholder value. Since the start of the programme, Drax Group has acquired a total of 3,197,308 shares for treasury.

Share Capital and Treasury Holdings

As of the transaction date, the company has 432,160,937 ordinary shares in issue, with 90,338,708 shares held in treasury. Consequently, the number of voting shares stands at 341,822,229. This figure is relevant for stakeholders obligated to notify changes in shareholding under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.