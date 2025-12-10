Biomass resets the baseline for UK power reliability

At a single moment, Drax’s biomass operations supplied 17% of the country’s electricity, the highest share ever recorded from this energy source in the UK. That performance came on the heels of another milestone, as July saw the Drax fleet deliver both its highest daily output and largest monthly contribution to the national grid.

As the UK accelerates its transition from fossil fuels, intermittent renewables like wind and solar are playing a growing role. But their variability creates a structural imbalance that must be offset by generation sources that can respond instantly and predictably. This is precisely where Drax Group’s position becomes pivotal. Biomass offers the rare combination of low-carbon credentials with dispatchable reliability.

Rising demand from electrified transport, low-carbon heating and data-heavy industries is creating sharper peaks and faster fluctuations in electricity usage. Grid operators are now prioritising firm capacity that can be deployed on demand, and Drax is increasingly stepping into that role. Its biomass units, supported by hydro and storage, offer precisely the kind of reliable, renewable generation the system needs.

