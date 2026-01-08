Follow us on:

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (JEDT) Latest Research, January 2026

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is benefiting from improved performance under the management of Jon Ingram, Jack Featherby and Jules Bloch, who took over the reins at the beginning of March 2024. The managers are bullish on the prospects for European small-cap equities, which have lagged during a volatile time in the market, despite being one of the best-performing asset classes over the long term.

Ingram, Featherby and Bloch employ a team-based approach to stock selection, seeking ‘hidden gems’, as a large percentage of the market’s performance has traditionally come from a few exceptional names.

In recognition that there is heightened performance risk in macroeconomic, rather than fundamentally driven stock markets, the managers have prudently made changes to the portfolio, such as reducing the maximum size of its active stock weightings. The number of holdings has also been increased to the wider end of the typical 60–90 range.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Latest Company News

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Investors are returning to Europe’s broadest index

The STOXX 600 has passed 600 for the first time as investors rotate into stable earnings and real assets across Europe.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust November Factsheet 2025

As at 30 November 2025, the Trust reported net assets of £651.5 million, positive longer term performance against its benchmark, and a diversified portfolio positioned to benefit from recovery and growth across European smaller companies.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Europe stocks climb as banks and energy shift the narrative

European stocks are climbing as banks and energy lead a selective investor rotation into cash-generative sectors.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Europe stocks climb as renewables react to US permit decision

Europe stocks climbed as a US court decision opened the door for renewable firms to regain momentum across international markets.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Fresh signals from Europe as capital repositions

European markets show renewed sector rotation as investors favour banks and respond to stock-specific catalysts like Bayer’s legal breakthrough.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPM European Discovery predicts growth outlook on military spend and ECB interest rate reduction

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust reported that it outperformed its benchmark in October, helped by positions in aerospace and defence and electronic equipment.

