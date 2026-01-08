Follow us on:

Drax recognised for leadership in Climate and Forestry Reporting

Drax Group plc

Drax has been awarded a double A rating by CDP for its environmental disclosures, placing it in a small group of companies recognised for leadership in both climate and forestry reporting. This top-tier rating is based on how companies measure and manage environmental risks.

The forestry score, upgraded from A- to A, reflects improvements in how the company manages its biomass supply chains. The climate score confirms that the company continues to meet high expectations in how it tracks and reports greenhouse gas emissions.

A double A rating demonstrates that Drax is delivering against the criteria that institutional investors increasingly use to evaluate ESG risk and disclosure quality. It also indicates that the company is ahead of the curve in responding to the rising demand for credible, auditable sustainability reporting.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.

