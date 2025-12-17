Sintana Energy Set to Unlock South Atlantic Potential, Says Auctus Advisors

Auctus Advisors LLP, in their latest research note highlight that Sintana Energy Inc (TSX-V:SEI) is rapidly emerging as one of the most geographically diversified and strategically positioned exploration-focused companies listed on the TSX-V. Analyst Stephane Foucaud sees material upside for the company, setting a target price of C$1.55 per share, nearly four times the current share price of C$0.40.

The recent completion of Sintana’s acquisition of Challenger Energy significantly enhances its portfolio, with operations now spanning Namibia, Uruguay, and Angola. This strategic footprint is unified by geological themes across the South Atlantic conjugate margin, providing Sintana with exposure to some of the most exciting new basins in the global energy sector.

Key Highlights from Auctus’ Report:

Mopane Discovery (Namibia) : Sintana holds a 4.9% indirect interest in the Mopane discovery within PEL 83, operated by TotalEnergies . Five wells drilled to date have all encountered hydrocarbons, with gross contingent resources estimated at 875 mmboe , and the total potential reaching 2-3 bn boe . Notably, the project’s shallow water depth translates to up to 75% lower drilling costs compared to neighbouring fields.

: Sintana holds a in the Mopane discovery within PEL 83, operated by . Five wells drilled to date have all encountered hydrocarbons, with gross contingent resources estimated at , and the total potential reaching . Notably, the project’s shallow water depth translates to compared to neighbouring fields. Uruguay Exposure : Sintana’s positions in OFF-1 and OFF-3 blocks provide access to 1.18 bn boe of prospective resources. Chevron is carrying Sintana on seismic at OFF-1, with drilling targeted for 2027. A farm-out process is ongoing for OFF-3, which includes low-cost, shallow-water targets.

: Sintana’s positions in blocks provide access to of prospective resources. Chevron is carrying Sintana on seismic at OFF-1, with drilling targeted for 2027. A farm-out process is ongoing for OFF-3, which includes low-cost, shallow-water targets. Angola Entry : An entry into the KON-16 block is set to close in Q1 2026, with first drilling expected by year-end 2026. The block includes pre-salt prospects similar to Angola’s offshore discoveries but at significantly reduced costs.

: An entry into the is set to close in Q1 2026, with first drilling expected by year-end 2026. The block includes pre-salt prospects similar to Angola’s offshore discoveries but at significantly reduced costs. Valuation Upside: The ReNAV of C$1.55/sh includes risk-adjusted valuations from Namibia, Uruguay, and Angola. The unrisked NAV is an impressive C$9.37/sh, highlighting significant potential upside as projects are de-risked.

In his assessment, Analyst Stephane Foucaud writes, “The completion of the acquisition by Sintana of Challenger creates one of the largest listed exploration-focused companies with a market cap of ~US$155 mm. The group benefits from a dual listing in London and Toronto.”

He adds that “Sintana’s stake in Mopane becomes more attractive to counterparties such as QatarEnergy (often a partner to TotalEnergies),” underlining the strategic potential of its Namibian assets.

Financial Snapshot

According to Figure 1 on page 2 of the report, Sintana’s forecasted cash position at year-end 2025 is US$7 million, with a lean spending plan into 2026. The company is also expected to receive a ~US$6 million upfront payment through the farm-out of OFF-3, which would further support upcoming exploration.

On a Final Note

With major catalysts lined up through 2026 and beyond—including drilling campaigns in Namibia, a farm-out in Uruguay, and initial exploration in Angola—Sintana Energy is positioning itself as a serious player in frontier oil exploration. Backed by strong partnerships with Chevron, TotalEnergies, and QatarEnergy, and guided by a clear strategic roadmap, Auctus Advisors sees Sintana’s current valuation as significantly undervalued.