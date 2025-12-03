Follow us on:

Cerillion CEO Louis Hall on Record Annual Results and Growth Outlook (LON:CER)

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) Chief Executive Officer Louis Hall caught up with DirectorsTalk to discuss the company’s record annual results, growth drivers, and strategic milestones.

Q1: What are the highlights from Cerillion’s annual results for the year ended 30 September 2025?

A1: Key financial performance measures reached new highs, with revenue up 4% to £45.4 million, adjusted EBITDA up 11% to £23.1 million, and a record total new order value of £47.6 million, up 25% year-on-year. The back-order book increased by 21% to £56.9 million, and the new customer sales pipeline reached a record high of £275 million. Net cash was up 15% to £34.4 million, and the total dividend for the year increased by 17% to 15.4 pence per share.

Q2: Can you tell us about the major new contracts signed during the year?

A2: We signed two major new contracts. The first is worth £25.3 million with an existing European customer to onboard its newly acquired tier-1 mobile base and extend support, managed services, and the Evergreen programme. The second is a $11.4 million (£8.5 million) contract with Ucom, a leading telecommunications provider in Armenia.

Q3: What were the key operational highlights?

A3: We completed two major implementations for Virgin Media in Ireland and Paratus, a leading connectivity provider in Southern Africa. We significantly increased our investment in R&D, focusing on AI and composable user interfaces. The latest product release, Cerillion 25.2, features new AI Agents and a Model Context Protocol Server, enabling conversational intelligence for financial and operational tasks.

Q4: How is Cerillion positioned for future growth?

A4: Cerillion remains well-positioned for further growth in FY26 and beyond, with a record back-order book and a strong new business pipeline. Our very strong financial foundations support our growth plans, and we view future prospects with great confidence.

Q5: What is the outlook for Cerillion?

A5: We continue to view the business’s growth potential very positively. Our subscription-based product is unrivalled in its approach, and we are pleased with the progress made in advancing our offering and improving our profile in the marketplace. The two major wins we secured provide further proof points for our ability to compete for larger contracts in the future.

