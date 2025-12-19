Ilika plc: Stereax M300 Prototypes Scale Up as Cirtec Manufacturing Begins (Video)

Ilika Plc (LON:IKA) has hit a major pre-commercial milestone — CEO Graeme Purdy confirms Stereax M300 prototype batteries are now being manufactured by Cirtec Medical in the US and shipped to customers across the medtech space.

After sending out early Goliath prototypes, Ilika is now scaling up production of Stereax M300 prototypes, this time via manufacturing partner Cirtec Medical. CEO Graeme Purdy explains how this shift marks the beginning of commercial readiness, with 21 customers in the pipeline and early applications already underway in implanted sensors, neurostimulators, and orthodontic wearables. He highlights Lura Health’s pioneering work in salivary diagnostics as an example. While still in the prototype phase, this production marks a significant step toward volume deployment.

Key Moments:

00:16 – Stereax M300 prototypes start shipping

Ilika plc is a UK-based pioneer in solid-state battery technology, developing miniature and large-format solid-state batteries for medical, industrial and automotive applications.