Experian announces Chair succession plans

Experian plc (LON:EXPN), the global data and technology company, has provided an update on the Experian plc Chair succession.

After a highly successful tenure as Chair, Mike Rogers has confirmed his intention to retire as a Director and Chair at the conclusion of the Experian plc Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 July 2026 and not stand for re-election, having completed nine years on the Board. Mike joined the Experian plc Board as an independent Non-Executive Director on 1 July 2017 and was appointed as Chair on 24 July 2019.

Mike Rogers said: “It has been my privilege to work with such a highly talented team, with its outstanding and dynamic culture. Together we have made great progress both strategically and financially. I shall leave knowing that Experian is well-positioned for the next phase of its journey, and I would like to thank the Board, the leadership team and all my Experian colleagues for their commitment and support.”

Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer said: “On behalf of the Board and our Experian colleagues, I want to thank Mike for the enormous value he has brought to Experian both as Chair and as a Non-Executive Director beforehand. As Chair he has led an open and constructive Board environment, stimulated robust debate and has provided highly effective governance and stewardship. We wish Mike every success in his future endeavours.”

The Board’s Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee has commenced the process to appoint a successor to Mike Rogers as Chair and we will provide a further update when this completes. This process is being led by Alison Brittain, Experian plc Senior Independent Director.