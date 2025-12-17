Follow us on:

RM Plc Strengthens Transformation Strategy with Equity Raise – Singer Capital Markets

RM plc
According to the latest research note from Singer Capital Markets, RM Plc’s (LON:RM) recently completed and oversubscribed equity raise marks a pivotal moment in the Group’s ongoing transformation, enabling it to unlock value while staying firmly on track with the build-out of its digital assessment platform, RM Ava.

The £13.5 million equity raise, described by the broker as a “bridge that keeps RM on the front foot”, provides the funding required to execute a dual-pronged strategy: simplify the business through divestments and continue investing in the core growth engine, RM Assessment. This raise is not just a financial event but a strategic manoeuvre to resolve what the analysts call a “difficult choice” the company had been facing, choosing between investing for growth or progressing with much-needed structural change. Now, with new capital in place, it can do both.

As Harold Evans, research analyst at Singer Capital Markets, explains, “Raising cash via issuing equity was therefore logical – to allow progress on both fronts”.

One of the standout implications of the raise is its role in supporting the full separation of RM’s three divisions into independent legal entities. This structural overhaul will replace legacy systems with modern platforms tailored to each business, thereby cutting complexity and lowering ongoing costs. The analysts expect this will lead to “a simpler, lower-cost, de-risked group structure”.

This simplification is also a key enabler for RM’s strategic ambition to divest non-core assets namely, RM Technology and TTS, while focusing on RM Assessment. Not only should this sharpen operational focus, it also enhances the attractiveness of the business to potential buyers by improving transaction-readiness and reducing execution risk.

The use of proceeds has been clearly allocated, with a significant portion funding the continued build-out of RM Ava, the Group’s flagship end-to-end digital assessment platform. Designed to serve major awarding bodies like the International Baccalaureate and Cambridge Assessment, RM Ava supports e-testing, AI-assisted marking, and remote proctoring — capabilities that go well beyond the company’s traditional e-marking services.

Harold Evans highlights the strategic significance of this development, noting, “RM Ava offers greater value… all aspects of digital exam design, invigilation and marking can be delivered from the platform.” With most exams still paper-based, the platform presents a substantial upsell opportunity and positions RM to benefit as the sector shifts toward digital assessments.

In addition to platform development, proceeds will also support expanded sales and marketing efforts, ensuring RM can fully monetise its existing order book and acquire new customers without delay.

On a Final Note

With its transformation fully funded and a renewed focus on its highest-value business, RM Plc is now better positioned to execute its strategic priorities without compromise. The equity raise may prove to be the catalyst that allows the Group to simplify, de-leverage, and grow its core digital assessment offering with confidence.

