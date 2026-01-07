Oriole Resources Standout Gold Intercepts Signals Major Upside at Mbe Project (Video)

The year has started with a bang for Oriole Resources Plc (LON:ORR) as CEO Martin Rosser unveils exceptional early drill results from the Mbe Gold Project in Cameroon — including a standout intercept of 42.5g/t gold. In this interview, Rosser outlines how these high-grade hits fit into a broader strategy aimed at expanding the current 870,000 oz resource, progressing toward a maiden estimate at the northern zone, and potentially unlocking a low-strip, open-pit opportunity. With multiple active projects across Cameroon and Senegal, investors will get a detailed look at what’s ahead — including surface sampling at adjacent licences, progress toward a mining licence at Bibemi, and JV activity at the Senala project in Senegal.

Key Moments:

– First drill results from Mbe North: high-grade intercepts including 42.5g/t 01:50 – Geological similarities with southern deposit point to low-strip, open-pit potential

– Potential to grow Mbe’s 870,000 oz resource based on past outperformance 03:43 – Next steps: maiden resource at Mbe North, planning follow-up drilling

– Exploration beyond Mbe: regional surface sampling across licence package 05:28 – Bibemi project: moving towards mining licence in Cameroon

– Senala project in Senegal: JV update with Managem, Faré drill plans 06:37 – Upcoming investor webinar: 15 January, 5:30pm

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) is an AIM-quoted gold exploration company focused on West and Central Africa, with key assets in Cameroon and Senegal.