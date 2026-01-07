Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

GSK’s Shingrix Prefilled Syringe Approved in Europe

GSK Shingrex

GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) has announced the European Commission’s (EC) approval of Shingrix (GSK’s Recombinant Zoster Vaccine or RZV) in a prefilled syringe. The current vaccine presentation comprises two vials, one with a lyophilised powder antigen and another with a liquid adjuvant. The lyophilised powder antigen requires reconstitution, where the suspension in the adjuvant vial is withdrawn and injected into the antigen vial. The new prefilled syringe simplifies the vaccine administration process for healthcare professionals by removing the need to undertake these steps prior to administration.

·   Prefilled syringe offers healthcare professionals a convenient administration option

·   New presentation will begin rolling out across EU countries in 2026

·   Shingles affects approximately 1.7 million people in Europe each year,[1] with certain chronic conditions linked to a higher risk of shingles[2],[3]

Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer, GSK, said: “This new presentation of Shingrix has been designed to improve ease of administration, helping healthcare professionals to provide protection against shingles. Shingles is a painful disease that can have serious and long-lasting complications. It affects millions of people each year in Europe, often imposing a greater burden on people living with common chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes. GSK is proud to support the healthcare community by making administration of its shingles vaccine easier.”

This approval is based on data confirming technical comparability between the prefilled syringe and the existing vaccine presentation.[4] The new presentation does not involve a change in indication or dosing.

[1] Pinchinat et al. Similar herpes zoster incidence across Europe: results from a systematic literature review. BMC Infect Dis. 2013;13:170.

[2] Harpaz R, et al. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Prevention of herpes zoster: recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). MMWR Recomm Rep. 2008;57(RR-5):1-30.

[3] Steinmann et al. Risk factors for herpes zoster infections: a systematic review and meta-analysis unveiling common trends and heterogeneity patterns. Infection. 2024;52(3):1009-1026. doi: 10.1007/s15010-023-02156-y. REF-224255.

[4] GSK. Data on file.

Share on:

Latest Company News

GSK Shingrex

GSK’s Shingrix Prefilled Syringe Approved in Europe

GSK has received European Commission approval for a prefilled syringe presentation of its Shingrix shingles vaccine.
GSK

GSK Plc receives China approval for Nucala in COPD treatment

GSK plc has announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration has approved Nucala (mepolizumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment for adults with inadequately controlled COPD characterised by raised blood eosinophils.
GSK Plc

GSK Plc reaches US agreement to reduce prescription medicine costs

GSK has entered into an agreement with the US Administration to lower the cost of prescription medicines for American patients, including treatments across its respiratory portfolio for asthma and COPD.
GSK

GSK secures FDA approval for Exdensur in severe eosinophilic asthma

GSK plc has received US FDA approval for Exdensur (depemokimab-ulaa) as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in patients aged 12 and over.
GSK plc

GSK Plc secures UK approval for Exdensur in asthma and nasal polyps

GSK has announced that Exdensur (depemokimab) has received marketing authorisation from the UK MHRA for use in certain asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps patients.
GSK plc

GSK RSV vaccine recommended for wider adult use, CHMP backs expansion

GSK has announced that the EMA’s CHMP has recommended broadening the indication of its adjuvanted RSV vaccine to adults aged 18 and over, with a final decision expected in February 2026.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple