Dr Mathews Phosa named Jubilee Metals’ new Chairperson

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP), a diversified metals processor in Africa, with copper operations in Zambia and chrome and PGM operations in South Africa, has announced that Mr Ollie Oliveira has notified the Company of his intention to retire from his position as chairperson and non-executive director with effect from 30 April 2025.

Mr Oliveira will be succeeded by Dr Mathews Phosa, currently vice-chairperson of the Board. Dr Phosa will also assume Mr Oliveira’s roles as member of both the Audit and Risk Committee as well as the Remuneration Committee of the Board with immediate effect.

Jubilee Metals also announces that the interim Finance Director, Jonathan Morley-Kirk, has been appointed in a permanent position, effective immediately.

Statement from the outgoing chairperson, Ollie Oliveira: “I would like to record my heartfelt thanks to the management and staff for their strong and constant dedication to the Company in what has proven to be very challenging circumstances in the industry and the region. To my fellow board members, I extend my gratitude for their commitment, collaboration, and invaluable insights. Your support and dedication have been instrumental in guiding the Company through times of both opportunity and challenge.”

Statement from Leon Coetzer, Chief Executive Officer: “I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Ollie Oliveira for his outstanding leadership and support during his tenure as chairperson. Ollie’s leadership steered the Company through times faced with both opportunities and challenges. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours. I am also delighted to welcome Dr Phosa as the new incoming chairperson. I am confident his leadership, deep industry knowledge and experience recognised especially within the African continent is invaluable as we continue to navigate the evolving landscape of our industry.”

Statement from the incoming chairperson, Dr Mathews Phosa: “It is both an honour and a privilege to step into the role of Chairperson at Jubilee. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Ollie for his exceptional leadership and dedication. Under his stewardship, Jubilee has built a solid foundation upon which it will continue to grow. As I take on this responsibility, I do so with a deep sense of commitment to the values and principles that have shaped the Company’s journey. Jubilee prides itself for its innovation, integrity, and the ability to adapt to an ever-changing market. Together, Jubilee will navigate these changes with a clear focus on sustainability, innovation and sound governance. I look forward to engaging with all stakeholders to ensure that we continue to drive positive change and lasting success for the business.”

