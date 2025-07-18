Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Copper poised to capitalise on policy momentum

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper is hinting at shifts that could redraw global trade maps beneath the surface.

The past week has seen copper emerge from its routine ebb and flow and find itself at a policy fulcrum driven by two of the world’s most consequential economies. In London and Shanghai, futures have crept higher, buoyed not by speculative fervour alone but by tangible signals of sturdier consumption in the United States and the prospect of renewed buying in China. US retail sales surprised on the upside, falling jobless claims painted a firmer labour market and the Federal Reserve’s narrative of imminent rate cuts has lost some of its momentum. Markets interpreted these developments as a vote of confidence in industrial demand, pushing three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ahead of recent levels, while Shanghai contracts likewise nudged upwards.

At the same time, inventories in key Asian hubs have climbed, suggesting traders are positioning for a fresh wave of Chinese imports once policy support resumes. Gwangyang in South Korea and several warehouses in Taiwan have reported notable stock builds, hinting at preparations for what many expect will be Beijing’s next round of infrastructure stimulus and property sector support. Even as Chinese mills have pared back purchases amid a mid-year lull, the underlying demand for wiring in renewable energy projects, data-centre cooling systems and electric vehicles remains intact. Should that latent appetite awaken more vigorously, a tighter supply profile could emerge, especially with mine expansions lagging.

Overlaying these developments is the spectre of a sweeping US tariff on refined copper imports set to land on August 1. A 50 per cent levy would represent one of the most severe trade interventions in recent memory for a commodity that underpins modern electrification and construction. The impending measure has already reshaped flows, as traders raced to reroute shipments into US free-trade zones to exploit pricing dislocations or secure temporary exemptions. In so doing they have inflated domestic inventories, effectively building a buffer against the rule’s introduction but also sowing the seeds of a potential glut.

This dislocation underscores the increasing influence of policy on metal markets, where traditional fundamentals of mine supply and industrial demand are now interwoven with geopolitical manoeuvres. Countries with refined production capacity stand to benefit, while those reliant on exports face new headwinds. Chilean miners, responsible for well over half of US imports, are watching closely as Washington’s stance threatens to divert much of their output towards Asia and Europe. Meanwhile, domestic smelters in the US have signalled plans to accelerate capacity expansions, sensing an opportunity to capture margins that were previously ceded to overseas processors.

For long-term investors, these shifts present a complex tapestry of risks and possibilities. The rally in copper may not simply be a reflection of economic growth but a barometer of policy-induced supply constraints and the shifting geography of refining. If the US tariff persists unchanged, global scrap flows could be redirected, refining economics re-balanced and premium spreads between American and London prices recalibrated. That scenario would favour companies with integrated downstream operations or those capable of retooling scrap into refined output onshore.

Conversely, a policy reversal or narrower carve-outs could unleash pent-up inventories, driving a repricing of speculative positions and testing the resilience of producers whose cost curves lie closer to the marginal end. In China, meanwhile, the interplay between domestic environmental targets and central government stimulus could reignite import growth in the second half, offsetting some of the tariff-induced contractions in America. Such a dual-track market would reward nimble producers that can pivot between regions and clients, while also favouring derivative strategies that hedge across both futures boards and real-world arbitrage channels.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified metal recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals, chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals appoints Shard Capital as joint broker

Jubilee has appointed Shard Capital Partners LLP as joint broker alongside Zeus Capital, replacing RBC Capital Markets, and expects to publish a circular detailing the proposed disposal and General Meeting notice in the last week of July 2025
Jubilee Metals

Jubilee Metals receives US$90m offer for South African chrome and PGM assets

Jubilee Metals Group Plc announces a conditional offer for its chrome and PGM operations in South Africa, focusing on growth in Zambia's copper market.
Copper Production

Jubilee Metals begins copper production at Roan after successful trials

Jubilee Metals Group has achieved a major milestone with successful copper processing trials in Zambia, enhancing its copper production strategy and capabilities.
Copper Production

Jubilee Metals nears completion of high-grade copper trials at Roan

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (LON:JLP) is nearing the completion of high-grade copper ore trials at its Roan Concentrator, aiming to boost copper production significantly.
Jubilee Metals

Jubilee Metals lifts FY2025 chrome and PGM guidance after strong Q3

Jubilee Metals Group reports impressive Q3 FY2025 results, showcasing substantial growth in chrome and PGM production in South Africa.
Jubilee Metals

Dr Mathews Phosa named Jubilee Metals’ new Chairperson

Jubilee Metals Group announces leadership changes as Ollie Oliveira retires as chairperson, with Dr. Mathews Phosa stepping in, ensuring continuity in governance.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple