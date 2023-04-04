Diploma PLC 20.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Diploma PLC with ticker (LON:DPLM) now has a potential upside of 20.1% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 3,400 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Diploma PLC share price of 2,830 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 20.1%. Trading has ranged between 2,090 (52 week low) and 3,022 (52 week high) with an average of 265,514 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,744,944,042.



Diploma PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in supplying specialized products and services. The Company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals and Controls. The Life Sciences Sector businesses supply a range of medical devices, consumables, instrumentation and related services to healthcare markets. Seals Sector businesses supply a range of seals, gaskets, cylinders, components and kits used in heavy mobile machinery and specialized industrial equipment with aftermarket, original equipment manufacturer and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) applications. The Controls Sector businesses supply specialized wiring, cable, connectors, fasteners, control devices and adhesives for a range of technically demanding applications. It also distributes aftermarket parts and repair services with a focus on robotics and computer numerical control (CNC) machines. Its subsidiaries include HB Sealing Products, Inc., HB Sealing Products Limited and M Seals UK Limited.







