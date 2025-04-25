Follow us on:

BlackRock World Mining Trust – March 2025 NAV & Performance Data

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) has announced its latest portfolio update.

All information is at 31 March 2025 and unaudited.

For more information on the Blackrock World Mining Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by mining, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/brwm

Performance at month end with net income reinvested
OneThreeOneThreeFive
MonthMonthsYearYearsYears
Net asset value1.2%3.9%-3.7%-20.1%121.8%
Share price0.6%-0.1%-4.1% -25.0%130.7%
MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (Net)*2.2%7.4%-2.7%-9.4%107.7%

(Total return)

Sources: BlackRock, MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index, Datastream

At month end

Net asset value (including income)1:524.77p
Net asset value (capital only):517.86p
Share price:474.50p
Discount to NAV2:9.6%
Total assets:£1,125.3m
Net yield3:4.8%
Net gearing:10.3%
Ordinary shares in issue:189,348,036
Ordinary shares held in Treasury:3,663,806
Ongoing charges4:0.95%
Ongoing charges5:0.84%

1 Includes net revenue of 6.91p.

2 Discount to NAV including income.

3 Based on the first interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 10 May 2024, second interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 23 August 2024, third interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 15 November 2024 and the final dividend of 6.50p per share declared on 6 March 2025 with ex date 20 March 2025 and pay date 27 May 2025 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2024.

4 The Company’s ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 31 December 2024.

5 The Company’s ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily gross assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Country AnalysisTotal
Assets (%)
Global56.8
Canada12.0
Latin America9.4
Australasia7.0
United States5.9
Other Africa3.1
South Africa2.8
Indonesia0.4
Net Current Assets2.6
 —–
 100.0
 =====
Sector AnalysisTotal
Assets (%)
  
Gold30.7
Diversified28.7
Copper22.1
Steel6.2
Industrial Minerals2.4
Platinum Group Metals2.3
Iron Ore2.1
Aluminium1.0
Uranium0.7
Nickel0.7
Silver0.4
Zinc0.1
Net Current Assets2.6
 —–
 100.0
 =====

Ten largest investments

CompanyTotal Assets %
Agnico Eagle Mines7.9
Rio Tinto7.3
Vale:
    Equity4.4
    Debenture2.7
BHP: 
    Equity4.4
    Royalty1.9
Anglo American4.9
Wheaton Precious Metals4.8
Freeport-McMoRan4.4
Kinross Gold3.3
Glencore3.1
Newmont2.8
Asset AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Equity94.3
Bonds1.9
Convertible Bond0.7
Preferred Stock0.6
Option-0.1
Net Current Assets2.6
 —–
 100.0

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

March was a positive month for the mining sector, outperforming broader equity markets which fell by 4.0% (USD terms) as measured by the MSCI All Country World Index. However, the sector experienced volatility due to uncertainty surrounding tariffs and trade. Fears of a cyclical economic slowdown also contributed to investor caution. Despite supportive long-term demand trends, such as Germany’s defence and infrastructure spending plans, short-term economic concerns hindered investment decisions.

Performance in the commodities sector was mixed: iron ore (62% Fe) prices fell by 1.5%, while nickel and copper prices rose by 2.8% and 3.4% respectively. In the precious metals space, gold and silver prices increased by 9.6% and 8.9% respectively.

China’s manufacturing PMI rose to 50.5 in March from 50.2 in February, indicating increased activity.

Strategy and Outlook

Near term, we expect performance to be driven by the China stimulus situation, which is evolving, and we are watching closely to see if it translates into a pickup in demand. Longer term, we expect mined commodity demand growth to be driven by increased global infrastructure build out, particularly related to the low carbon transition and increased power demand.

Meanwhile, the supply side of the equation is constrained. Mining companies have focused on capital discipline in recent years, meaning they have opted to pay down debt, reduce costs and return capital to shareholders, rather than investing in production growth. This is limiting new supply coming online and there is unlikely to be a quick fix, given the time lags involved in investing in new mining projects. The cost of new projects has also risen significantly and recent M&A activity in the sector suggests that, like us, strategic buyers see an opportunity in existing assets in the listed market, currently trading well below replacement costs. Other issues restricting supply include cases of governments closing mines, permitting issues and a general lack of shovel-ready projects. Turning to the companies, balance sheets in the sector are very strong relative to history. Despite this, valuations are low relative to historic averages and relative to broader equity markets.

For more information on the Blackrock World Mining Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by mining, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/brwm

