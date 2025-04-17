Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Apax Global Alpha Why 2025 Could Unlock a Wave of Value for Investors (Video)

After a tough 2024, Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) may be approaching a pivotal shift. Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas breaks down why the latest results – despite missing return targets – signal a stronger outlook. With exits picking up and new investments accelerating, the pieces may be falling into place for a multi-year value creation story. This conversation explores what’s changed, what’s coming, and why “jam tomorrow” might finally be near.

Apax Global Alpha is a closed-ended investment company that backs private equity funds advised by Apax, alongside a focused portfolio of debt and equity assets.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
    Apax Global Alpha Why 2025 Could Unlock a Wave of Value for Investors (Video)

    Other Interviews

    More News

    Search

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.