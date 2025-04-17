Apax Global Alpha Why 2025 Could Unlock a Wave of Value for Investors (Video)

After a tough 2024, Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) may be approaching a pivotal shift. Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas breaks down why the latest results – despite missing return targets – signal a stronger outlook. With exits picking up and new investments accelerating, the pieces may be falling into place for a multi-year value creation story. This conversation explores what’s changed, what’s coming, and why “jam tomorrow” might finally be near.

Apax Global Alpha is a closed-ended investment company that backs private equity funds advised by Apax, alongside a focused portfolio of debt and equity assets.