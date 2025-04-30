Follow us on:

Warpaint London Record Revenues, Strategic Growth, and a Bold 2025 Vision (Video)

Warpaint London Plc (LON:W7L) latest results have hit major milestones, but that’s just the beginning. CEO Sam Bazini shares how the company smashed through £100 million in revenue, integrated a transformative acquisition, expanded into major retailers like Walmart and Superdrug, and why 2025 could see even bigger leaps. Discover the strategic moves and financial discipline positioning Warpaint London for powerful growth in the coming year.

Warpaint London is a leading specialist in colour cosmetics, owning popular brands such as W7 and Technic, with a growing footprint across the UK, Europe, and the US.

