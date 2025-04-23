Firering Strategic Minerals quicklime hits 90%+ purity

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG), an emerging leader in quicklime production and critical mineral exploration, has reported significant progress in the commercial ramp-up of its Limeco quicklime project in Zambia. The Project is well-positioned to become a key supplier of high-quality quicklime to the rapidly expanding copper production sector in the Central African Copperbelt.
Highlights
· High-quality quicklime produced with CaO sample purity levels reaching over 90%, well above the accepted target for metallurgical processes of 80% or higher.
· Achieved production of commercial grade quicklime, paving the way for initial sales.
· Optimisation of Kiln 1 progressing, with daily output steadily increasing.
Yuval Cohen, Chief Executive of Firering Strategic Minerals, commented: “I’m very pleased with the continued progress at Limeco, where the optimisation of Kiln 1 is advancing, and daily output is steadily increasing. While slightly behind schedule, the lessons learned will streamline commissioning of the remaining seven kilns. With commercial-grade quicklime now being produced, we are seeing strong interest from major mining companies and traders and anticipate first sales in the coming weeks – an important step towards becoming a key quicklime supplier to the Central African Copperbelt and beyond.”
Project Update
Limeco continues to deliver on its phased production strategy, with the long-term goal of becoming Zambia’s leading quicklime producer, targeting 600-800 tonnes per day by Q1 2026. Following the successful commissioning of Kiln 1 (see RNS dated 19 February 2025), output at the kiln has been steadily increasing, with current production exceeding 50 tonnes per day.
In-house laboratory analyses confirm that quicklime quality is consistently strong, with CaO sample purity levels reaching over 90%, well above the accepted target for metallurgical processes of 80% or higher. Accordingly, commercial-grade samples have been distributed to several major copper producers and quicklime traders and initial sales are expected to commence shortly, marking a significant step forward in Limeco’s commercial rollout strategy. For commercial confidentiality, spot sales pricing and customer details will only be disclosed as required for regulatory purposes.