Firering Strategic Minerals Quicklime Purity Breakthrough Opens Doors to New Markets (Video)

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) has hit a key milestone, with quicklime purity from its LimeCo investment now exceeding 90%, a major leap beyond industry norms. In this interview, Independent Non-Executive Director Vassilios Carellas outlines why this purity level matters not just for metallurgical applications, but also for expansion into new, high-demand sectors like fertilisers and Zimbabwe’s gold mining industry. With over 20% ownership in LimeCo and rights to go higher, Firering is positioning itself for serious strategic leverage.

