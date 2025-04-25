Follow us on:

Firering Strategic Minerals Quicklime Purity Breakthrough Opens Doors to New Markets (Video)

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) has hit a key milestone, with quicklime purity from its LimeCo investment now exceeding 90%, a major leap beyond industry norms. In this interview, Independent Non-Executive Director Vassilios Carellas outlines why this purity level matters not just for metallurgical applications, but also for expansion into new, high-demand sectors like fertilisers and Zimbabwe’s gold mining industry. With over 20% ownership in LimeCo and rights to go higher, Firering is positioning itself for serious strategic leverage.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc is an exploration company focused on sourcing and developing critical minerals essential to the global energy transition.

