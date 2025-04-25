Follow us on:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Profits Dip but Franchise Growth Signals a Strategic Masterstroke (Video)

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) 2024 results may show a profit dip, but beneath the surface lies a compelling story of strategic evolution. Analyst Mark Thomas of Hardman & Co breaks down how the Group is building long-term shareholder value by expanding specialist lending, attracting new banking clients, and scaling its wealth management business. While margin pressures were anticipated as rates fell, ABG’s forward-thinking infrastructure investment and savvy balance sheet management point to a business laying the groundwork for a robust 2026 comeback.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC is a UK-based holding company offering private and commercial banking, asset finance, and wealth management services through its subsidiaries.

