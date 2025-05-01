Strix Group Plc Targets Double-Digit Growth with Game-Changing Product Pipeline (Video)

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) CEO Mark Bartlett shares a striking roadmap for the year ahead, revealing how the global leader in kettle safety controls is positioning itself for a major rebound. With fresh innovations launching in China, hot tap expansion into Europe, and big-name contracts in consumer goods, Strix is banking on a high-growth, tech-led future. Bartlett outlines why he believes the market is overlooking the company’s true value, despite top-tier operational performance.

Strix Group is a technology-driven manufacturer based on the Isle of Man, specialising in thermostatic safety controls, water filtration, and sustainable domestic appliances.