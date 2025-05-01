Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Strix Group Plc Targets Double-Digit Growth with Game-Changing Product Pipeline (Video)

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) CEO Mark Bartlett shares a striking roadmap for the year ahead, revealing how the global leader in kettle safety controls is positioning itself for a major rebound. With fresh innovations launching in China, hot tap expansion into Europe, and big-name contracts in consumer goods, Strix is banking on a high-growth, tech-led future. Bartlett outlines why he believes the market is overlooking the company’s true value, despite top-tier operational performance.

Strix Group is a technology-driven manufacturer based on the Isle of Man, specialising in thermostatic safety controls, water filtration, and sustainable domestic appliances.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Strix Group Plc Targets Double-Digit Growth with Game-Changing Product Pipeline (Video)

Other Interviews

More News

Search

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.