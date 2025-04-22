Follow us on:

DRAX Group’s Flexibility Shines Amid Bid Developments – Longspur Research

Drax Group
DRAX Group (LON:DRX) continues to demonstrate the value of its flexible energy assets, even amid competitive market developments. A recent research note from Longspur Research, authored by analyst Adam Forsyth, highlights that the company’s strategic focus on flexibility remains a key strength, especially as new bids emerge in the battery storage space.

Drax had previously announced a recommended offer for the Harmony Energy Income Trust (HEIT), targeting a portfolio of battery storage assets. However, a higher competing bid has since been put forward by Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners II. While this has introduced some uncertainty, the situation underscores a broader market trend that plays in Drax’s favour.

Forsyth notes, “While we welcomed Drax’s bid for this portfolio of battery assets when announced, if Drax does walk away we would not see this as a major setback and there are plenty of opportunities in the market. More importantly the level of interest in these flexible asset points to the value of Drax’s existing FlexGen portfolio.”

This level of interest in flexible energy solutions reinforces the strategic relevance of Drax’s existing investments in bioenergy, hydro and battery storage. The company’s FlexGen portfolio positions it well to benefit from growing demand for grid flexibility and energy resilience.

Despite a forecasted revenue dip due to pricing in FY24, profitability remains strong. Longspur’s analysis also indicates a solid dividend outlook, with increasing payouts through to 2028, and net debt levels expected to reduce significantly over the same period—further strengthening Drax’s financial position.

On a Final Note

The evolving energy landscape continues to reward those with adaptable and future-ready assets. As competition heats up in the battery space, Drax Group stands out not only for its current capabilities but also for its strategic foresight. With a solid financial base and valuable flexible assets, Drax remains a notable player to watch.

