Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC ORD (SUPR.L): Navigating the Investment Landscape with Key Analyst Insights

Broker Ratings

Supermarket Income REIT PLC ORD (SUPR.L) is a unique player in the real estate investment trust arena, capturing the interest of investors who are keen on exploring opportunities within the supermarket sector. With a market capitalisation standing at $973.38 million, this REIT is drawing attention, particularly given the stability supermarkets have demonstrated in the face of economic fluctuations.

The current trading price for SUPR.L is 77.6 GBp, marking a modest increase with a price change of 0.50 (0.01%). Notably, the stock has traded within a 52-week range of 65.50 to 78.80 GBp. This range suggests a degree of price stability, which can be appealing for investors prioritising steady returns over high volatility.

Despite the absence of conventional valuation metrics such as P/E and PEG ratios, investors have other data points to consider. The absence of these metrics can often indicate that the company’s value is derived from its asset base and rental income streams, rather than traditional earnings metrics. This aligns with the nature of REITs, which are structured to generate income through property ownership and management.

From a performance metrics perspective, details such as revenue growth, net income, and return on equity remain under wraps, which might pose a challenge for those looking for a traditional financial analysis approach. However, the focus on dividends, a key attraction for many REIT investors, is also not detailed here, leaving potential investors to seek further insights into the company’s dividend history and potential yields.

Analyst ratings present a mixed yet optimistic outlook, with 2 buy ratings and 4 hold ratings. This suggests a cautious optimism, with analysts setting a target price range between 75.00 and 90.00 GBp. The average target price of 82.80 GBp indicates a potential upside of 6.70%, offering a tempting proposition for investors seeking both growth and income potential in a sector known for its resilience.

Technical indicators provide further insights, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages standing at 74.78 and 72.38, respectively. The stock appears to be trading above these averages, suggesting a bullish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 65.43 indicates that the stock is approaching overbought territory, which investors often interpret as a signal that the stock could be overvalued in the short term. Meanwhile, the MACD and Signal Line figures, 0.75 and 0.90 respectively, are crucial for those employing technical analysis to assess potential price movements.

As investors consider SUPER.L, the absence of detailed financial and dividend data underscores the importance of thorough due diligence. The supermarket sector’s stability, coupled with the potential for capital appreciation and income generation, positions SUPR.L as an intriguing option. However, the mix of analyst ratings suggests a balanced approach, with potential investors needing to weigh both the opportunities and the uncertainties inherent in the current market climate.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Spirent Communications PLC (SPT.L): Navigating Opportunities in the Evolving Tech Landscape

    Broker Ratings

    Syncona Limited (SYNC.L): Exploring the Potential of a Life Sciences Investment Specialist

    Broker Ratings

    SSP GROUP PLC ORD 1 17/200P (SSPG.L): Navigating the Challenges and Opportunities in the Global Food Service Sector

    Broker Ratings

    DiscoverIE Group PLC (DSCV.L): Evaluating Its Market Position and Growth Prospects

    Broker Ratings

    Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN.L): Navigating Opportunities with a Steady Market Presence

    Broker Ratings

    SOFTCAT PLC (SCT.L): A Closer Look at the IT Reseller’s Market Position and Growth Prospects

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.