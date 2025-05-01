Nuformix Plc, EMA Backs Orphan Status for NXP002 in Pulmonary Fibrosis Breakthrough (Video)

Nuformix Plc (LON:NFX) just secured a significant regulatory milestone. Europe’s EMA has issued a positive opinion granting orphan drug designation for its lead asset NXP002 (Tranilast) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

In this interview, Executive Director Dr Dan Gooding outlines how this validation not only highlights the urgent unmet need in IPF but also sharpens Nuformix’s commercial edge with 10 years of market exclusivity and accelerated development support. Investors will want to hear how this development positions Nuformix for partnerships, progress in the US, and wider clinical momentum.

Nuformix Plc is a UK-based pharmaceutical development company focused on repurposing existing drugs to address serious unmet needs in fibrosis and oncology.