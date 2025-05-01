Follow us on:

Informa Plc delivers revenue growth of 7.6%, reaffirms FY targets

Informa Plc

Informa Plc (LON:INF), the international Live B2B Events, B2B Digital Services and Academic Markets Group, has announced its first quarter trading update, confirming further strong growth in Q1 and continuing forward visibility through subscriptions, recurring revenues and forward booked contracts.

Continuing strong growth, full year guidance reaffirmed

Stephen A. Carter, Group Chief Executive said: “The Informa Group continues to deliver strong underlying growth in both Live B2B Events and Academic Markets.”He added: “Specialist Brands in Specialist Markets, annual/multi-year Subscriptions, forward booked revenues, and leading positions in faster growing geographies, underpin the Informa growth platform.”

Highlights                                    

·      Strong growth…Q1 total Group underlying revenue growth of 7.6%, with strong performances across the Live B2B Events portfolio and in Academic Markets. Group H1 underlying growth delivering to targeted growth ambition;

·      Revenue visibility…2025 revenues of £2.5bn+ already traded, booked or committed through subscriptions, recurring exhibitor revenues and forward booked contracts, 61% of full year target revenues and pacing ahead of 2024;

·      Major B2B Brands…55 of the Top 100 B2B Brands trade in H1, underpinning the full year 7%+ underlying revenue growth target across the Live B2B Events portfolio;

·      Geographic Outperformance…Strong demand across all regions in Q1, continued market leading outperformance in IMEA (India, Middle East and Africa);

·      Creation of Informa Festivals complete…Combination of the Informa brands and the Ascential portfolio completed on schedule, and combined Informa Festivals business performing to plan on both revenue growth and synergy delivery;

·      Full Year guidance reaffirmed…Full year Group underlying revenue growth guidance of 5%+, £4.1bn± revenue target and double digit adjusted earnings growth reaffirmed. (2025 full year average FX of GBP/USD 1.27);

·      Share Buybacks…2025 Share Buyback Programme ongoing, initial commitment of £200m.

Informa Plc is a leading international events, digital services and academic research group. 

