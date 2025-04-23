Volta Finance reports NAV of €269.6 million in March performance

XA IM has published the Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) monthly report for March 2025.

Performance and Portfolio Activity

Dear Investors,

Volta Finance’s net performance for the month of March was negative -2.9%, taking the Aug 2024-to-date performance at +9.7%. Both our investments in CLO Debt and CLO Equity were impacted by the broader volatility and risk repricing across global markets. In line with its dividend policy, Volta declared a 15.5c quarterly dividend through the month.

CLO markets exhibited classic cyclical patterns characterized by spread tightening in January followed by some widening towards the end of the Quarter. However, market movements in March extended beyond typical seasonal dynamics as geopolitical tensions and uncertainties surrounding President Trump’s trade policies had a significant impact. The announcement of tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico and increased levies on China in February shook Equity markets across the globe and triggered a general repricing of risk. March saw additional tariff threats hinting towards a total revamp of US trade agreements in the making. Major Equity indices sold off, with pressures on technology, automotive and consumer discretionary sectors notably. These announcements overshadowed positive news on the inflation front (cooling PCE), while the Fed maintained its key rate on March 19. Lower GDP growth projections were on everybody’s mind, while markets were left in limbo ahead of the tariff announcements of the US administration due to take place on April 2nd.

It was no surprise to see Credit markets repricing in March as well: the European High Yield index (Xover) closed around 40bps wider at 328bps. In the loan market, Euro Loans dropped c. 1pt to about 97.80px (Morningstar European Leveraged Loan Index) while US Loans felt by 85cts down to 96.30px. The primary CLO market remained active as many transactions were executed, although levels moved wider across the capital structure, notably BBs towards +600bps (from +475bps context). In terms of performance, BBs had a total return of -1.5%, US High Yield returned -1.07% and Euro High Yield were down by -1%.

Looking at Volta Finance’s cashflow, the portfolio generated c. €28m equivalent of interests and coupons over the last six months, representing c.21% of February’s NAV on an annualized basis. Over the month, Volta’s CLO Equity tranches returned -4.3%** while CLO Debt tranches returned -0.5% performance**, cash representing c. 10% of the NAV.

Volta is around 21% exposed to USD, the March currency moves having a meaningful impact on the overall funds’ performance (-0.94%).

As of end of March 2025, Volta’s NAV was €269.6m, i.e. €7.37 per share.

*It should be noted that approximately 0.29% of Volta’s GAV comprises investments for which the relevant NAVs as at the month-end date are normally available only after Volta’s NAV has already been published. Volta’s policy is to publish its NAV on as timely a basis as possible to provide shareholders with Volta’s appropriately up-to-date NAV information. Consequently, such investments are valued using the most recently available NAV for each fund or quoted price for such subordinated notes. The most recently available fund NAV or quoted price was 0.18% as at 28 February 2025, 0.11% as at 30 September 2024.

** “performances” of asset classes are calculated as the Dietz-performance of the assets in each bucket, taking into account the Mark-to-Market of the assets at period ends, payments received from the assets over the period, and ignoring changes in cross-currency rates. Nevertheless, some residual currency effects could impact the aggregate value of the portfolio when aggregating each bucket.