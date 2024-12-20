Follow us on:

Diploma PLC 2.7% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings
Diploma PLC with ticker (LON:DPLM) now has a potential upside of 2.7% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 4,370 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Diploma PLC share price of 4,254 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 2.7%. Trading has ranged between 3,200 (52 week low) and 4,653 (52 week high) with an average of 305,281 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,750,791,932.

Diploma PLC is a United Kingdom-based decentralized, value-add distribution company. The principal activity of the Company is the supply of specialized technical products and services. The Company operates through four segments: the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, United States of America, and Rest of world. The Company operates through three sectors: Controls, Seals, and Life Sciences. The Controls Sector businesses supply specialized wiring, cable, connectors, fasteners, control devices and adhesives for a range of technically demanding applications. The Seals businesses supply sealing solutions and fluid power products to support aftermarket repairs, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners and maintenance, repair, and overhaul projects. The Life Sciences businesses supply service equipment, consumables and instrumentation for surgery, diagnosis of disease, and critical care support. The Company’s subsidiaries include HKX, Inc., Gremtek SAS, Acernis Medical Inc., and others.



    Diploma PLC -2.4% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan

    Diploma Plc publishes 2024 Annual Report

    Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) releases its 2024 Annual Report and AGM details, providing key financial insights and shareholder information.
    Diploma PLC 13.5% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    Diploma Plc revenue diversification driving organic growth and increasing resilience

    Diploma PLC reports strong financial growth for FY24, with a 14% increase in revenue and a 20.9% adjusted operating margin, driven by strategic acquisitions.
    Diploma Plc appoints Ian El-Mokadem as a non-executive director

    Diploma PLC appoints Ian El-Mokadem as non-executive director, effective Q1 2025, boosting its board with his extensive leadership experience.
    Diploma Plc appoints Katie Bickerstaffe as Senior Independent Director

