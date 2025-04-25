Follow us on:

BlackRock American Income Trust delivers resilient sector performance in March 2025

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (LON:BRAI) has announced its latest portfolio update.

All information is at 31 March 2025 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested 

    One MonthThree MonthsSix Months One Year Three YearsFive Years
Net asset value-4.2-0.52.4-1.010.075.6
Share price-4.8-0.53.12.76.074.3
Russell 1000 Value Index-5.2-0.94.04.923.7103.1
Russell 1000 Value Index (Net 15% WHT Total Return)* -5.2-1.03.94.622.599.7 

At month end

Net asset value – capital only:214.35p
Net asset value – cum income:215.32p
Share price:198.00p
Discount to cum income NAV:8.0%
Net yield1:4.0%
Total assets including current year revenue:£146.1m
Net gearing:0.1%
Ordinary shares in issue2:67,847,014
Ongoing charges3:1.06%

1 Based on three quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 29 May 2024, 1 August 2024 and 13 November 2024 for the year ended 31 October 2024 and one quarterly dividend of 2.00p per share declared on 1 April 2025 for the year ending 31 October 2025 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 March 2025.

² Excluding 27,514,291 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company’s ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2024.

Sector AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Health Care18.0
Information Technology15.6
Financials15.1
Consumer Discretionary11.7
Communication Services10.5
Industrials6.7
Materials6.2
Energy6.2
Utilities4.7
Consumer Staples3.0
Real Estate2.3
Net Current Liabilities
 —–
 100.0
 =====
  
Country AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
United States88.4
United Kingdom4.8
France2.7
South Korea1.7
Canada0.9
Ireland0.9
Netherlands0.6
Net Current Liabilities
 —–
 100.0
 =====
Top 10 HoldingsCountry% Total Assets
Electronic ArtsUnited States4.0
Cardinal HealthUnited States3.4
CitigroupUnited States3.3
CVS HealthUnited States3.3
ComcastUnited States2.9
Wells FargoUnited States2.8
SanofiFrance2.7
Willis Towers WatsonUnited States2.6
Dollar TreeUnited States2.3
Crown CastleUnited States2.3

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 March 2025, the Company’s NAV decreased by 4.2% and the share price by 4.8% (all in sterling). The Company’s reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -5.2% for the period.

At the sector level, the largest contributor to relative performance stemmed from stock selection in communication services, with investment decisions in entertainment boosting relative performance. Relative performance was also boosted by security selection in real estate, specifically selection decisions in specialized REITs. Another modest contributor during the period at the sector level included selection decisions in information technology.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from stock selection in materials, most notably investment decisions in metals and mining. Selection decisions in energy also detracted from relative performance, with investment decisions in oil, gas and consumable fuels dragging on relative performance. Another modest detractor at the sector level included security selection in health care.

Transactions

During the month, the Company’s made no new purchases. The Company exited its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and Sandisk.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company’s largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the communication services, information technology and consumer discretionary sectors. The Company’s largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, financials and consumer staples sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

