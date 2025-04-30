Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Jubilee Metals nears completion of high-grade copper trials at Roan

Copper Production

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (LON:JLP), a diversified metals producer with operations in South Africa and Zambia, has announced it is at the advanced stages on concluding the trials of the processing of various high grade copper ores, as announced on 6 February 2025, at its Roan Concentrator (Roan). The results from these trials will be used to select material for a targeted long-term supply agreement. The finalisation of the trials on the various types of high-grade materials will be completed over the coming two weeks which is critical to the selection of the optimal mix of high-grade copper material. To date, the initial results have confirmed the potential for Roan to maintain a significant increase in copper production rate on the high-grade copper material which supports the decision to migrate Roan onto this high-grade material from initially dedicating the capacity to the processing of copper tailings.

The various mineralogical compositions of the different materials required circuit adjustments to Roan to optimally process each material. The final results from the trials have consequently been slightly delayed. There remain two further material compositions that will be trialled over the coming two weeks to complete the selection of the source material for a targeted long-term supply agreement.

The ramp-up of the Munkoyo Open-Pit mine operations remains on target to achieve 8 500tpm of high-grade ROM exceeding 2% copper (equating to 170tpm) with a further 75 000tpm of lower grade ROM stockpiled at the operations. In addition, the recently announced trading of 10Mt from the estimated 260Mt of material in Jubilee’s Large Waste Project has commenced with first payments received.

Statement from Leon Coetzer, Jubilee Metals CEO:

“To date, these trials have vindicated our decision to prioritise the processing of the high-grade copper material. Over the past six weeks, four material types of varying grades and composition of copper within the overall 6Mt of high-grade, previously mined material have been processed at Roan. Each material type has shown a unique property that requires a dedicated processing configuration at Roan with varying metallurgical performance.

The trials have been delayed slightly by the in-circuit adjustments to Roan, required to optimally process the various compositions of materials. The early results have already confirmed the potential for a significant and sustained improvement in copper production from Roan, while the ramp up at the Company’s Munkoyo mining operations remains on track to reach the 8 500 tpm of high-grade ROM.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Copper Production

Jubilee Metals secures exclusive rights to the Large Waste Project in Zambia

Jubilee Metals Group plc has made significant strides in its Large Waste Project transaction, securing exclusive rights for US$18 million and eyeing major growth in Zambia's copper sector.
Jubilee Metals

Jubilee Metals Group revenue up 51.0% to US$141.5 million

Jubilee Metals Group plc has released its interim financial report for H1 FY2025, showcasing significant growth in revenue and operations across Africa's metal sector.
Sable Refinery in Zambia

Jubilee Metals successfully commences high grade copper production

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) begins processing high-grade copper at Zambia's Roan facility, aiming to boost production amidst recent updates.
Copper Production

Jubilee Metals CEO on accelerating copper production (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group CEO Leon Coetzer discusses overcoming recent challenges to boost copper production, share issuance, and upcoming output increases.
Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals Powers Forward with Copper Expansion – Zeus Capital

Jubilee Metals Group Plc boosts copper output in Zambia with stable power and new high-grade material agreements, driving operational recovery and growth.

Jubilee Metals Group Secures High-Grade Copper to Fast-Track Production Recovery (Video)

Jubilee Metals Group boosts copper output with high-grade material and strategic growth, as CEO Leon Coetzer outlines efficient, sustainable expansion plans.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.