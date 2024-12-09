Diploma Plc publishes 2024 Annual Report

On 19 November 2024, Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has released its Final Results for the year ended 30 September 2024 under RNS number 6947M.

This announcement contained the regulated information in relation to annual financial reports required to be made public in unedited full text by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5.

Diploma now announces that the following documents have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:​

1. the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2024;

2. a circular containing the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 January 2025; and

3. a form of proxy.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1R, a copy of each of the Annual Report & Accounts 2024 and the 2025 AGM Circular has been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism