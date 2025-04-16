Ilika Plc Industrial-Scale Goliath Batteries Show Power Boost and Higher Yields (Video)

Ilika Plc (LON:IKA) solid-state battery journey has hit a major milestone, and it’s one investors won’t want to miss. CEO Graeme Purdy shares how the company’s Goliath prototype cells—produced at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre—have outperformed their pilot line predecessors, delivering both increased yields and improved performance. With major grant backing and a capital-light roadmap that avoids the gigafactory pitfalls, Ilika is showing how smart partnerships can fast-track innovation without breaking the bank.

Ilika is a UK-based pioneer in solid-state battery technology, developing next-generation energy storage solutions for electric vehicles, industrial IoT, medtech and consumer electronics.

