CyanConnode drives smarter grid management

CyanConnode is advancing its position in the smart grid sector by enabling utilities to shift from reactive maintenance to predictive, data-led interventions. The company’s technology delivers real-time operational insights that allow grid operators to detect faults before they occur, cut response times and reduce the need for manual intervention.

At the core of their offer is its Omnimesh platform, a narrowband RF mesh network supported by device management and analytics tools. This system collects high-frequency data from smart meters and grid infrastructure, giving utilities constant visibility into network performance. This data is used to identify risks such as device failures, repeated communication errors or signs of stress in the network.

CyanConnode’s approach moves utilities away from waiting for faults to occur and towards targeting interventions before service is disrupted. By tracking performance indicators at every point in the network, utilities can plan maintenance more efficiently, improve uptime and reduce field costs.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications.