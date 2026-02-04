Follow us on:

Copper price forecasts break records amid tight supply and structural demand

Copper is back in focus for investors as forecasts for 2026 place average prices above $11,000 a metric tonne for the first time. The sharp revisions come after a sustained rally and signal growing confidence in long-term demand strength combined with persistent supply risks.

The metal’s rise is underpinned by its essential role in electrification, clean energy, transport, and digital infrastructure. These are not short-term themes. Governments and corporates are continuing to scale investment into power grids, electric vehicles and data centres, all of which rely heavily on copper.

On the supply side, the picture remains constrained. Production growth has been slow, with limited new capacity coming online from major miners. Cost inflation and permitting challenges have delayed several key projects, and output disruptions in politically sensitive regions remain a factor. While some expansions are underway, they are not expected to fully close the supply gap over the next two years.

Strong long-term demand and tight supply are driving record copper forecasts, reinforcing its role as a key strategic asset for investors.
Copper hits record, mining stocks gain

Copper prices reached record levels, lifting mining stocks as investors respond to tight supply and a weaker dollar.
Jubilee Metals refocuses on Zambian copper as South African exit advances

Now focused on Zambia, Jubilee Metals is using cash from asset sales to grow its copper business and simplify its strategy.
Copper nears $13,000 amid dollar slide and tariff risk

Copper nears $13,000 as a weaker dollar and tariff uncertainty push the metal into focus for macro-aware investors.
Copper pushes higher as supply strains reframe risk landscape

Prices have climbed as investors weigh persistent supply risks against accelerating long-term demand.
Copper moves higher while supply moves slower

Tight supply, rising demand and slow-moving projects are setting the stage for copper’s next strategic phase.

