Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Copper rises as China signals strategic buying and investors reposition

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper prices have bounced back after last week’s decline, as investors responded to clear signals from China that it plans to expand its strategic copper reserves. Beijing has encouraged commercial stockpiling through state-affiliated industry groups, a move seen as preparation for official purchases. This aligns with China’s broader efforts to secure key raw materials and support industrial policy, giving the market a strong demand signal at a time of mixed global sentiment.

The rebound follows a short but sharp price correction that saw copper fall from near-record highs. A softer US dollar helped attract buyers back into the market, with prices recovering above $13,000 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange. Shanghai contracts also climbed.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified and leading metals recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in Zambia.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper rises as China signals strategic buying and investors reposition

Copper rebounds as China prepares to expand strategic reserves and investors return after recent price drop.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper price forecasts break records amid tight supply and structural demand

Strong long-term demand and tight supply are driving record copper forecasts, reinforcing its role as a key strategic asset for investors.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper hits record, mining stocks gain

Copper prices reached record levels, lifting mining stocks as investors respond to tight supply and a weaker dollar.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Jubilee Metals refocuses on Zambian copper as South African exit advances

Now focused on Zambia, Jubilee Metals is using cash from asset sales to grow its copper business and simplify its strategy.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper nears $13,000 amid dollar slide and tariff risk

Copper nears $13,000 as a weaker dollar and tariff uncertainty push the metal into focus for macro-aware investors.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper pushes higher as supply strains reframe risk landscape

Prices have climbed as investors weigh persistent supply risks against accelerating long-term demand.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple