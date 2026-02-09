Copper rises as China signals strategic buying and investors reposition

Copper prices have bounced back after last week’s decline, as investors responded to clear signals from China that it plans to expand its strategic copper reserves. Beijing has encouraged commercial stockpiling through state-affiliated industry groups, a move seen as preparation for official purchases. This aligns with China’s broader efforts to secure key raw materials and support industrial policy, giving the market a strong demand signal at a time of mixed global sentiment.

The rebound follows a short but sharp price correction that saw copper fall from near-record highs. A softer US dollar helped attract buyers back into the market, with prices recovering above $13,000 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange. Shanghai contracts also climbed.

